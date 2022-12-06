Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA

It was only a matter of time before Trea Turner officially signed with the Phillies. While the Dodgers may have seen this coming from a mile away, the front office and the whole world prepares for the full swing of attention towards a new shortstop: And Carlos Correa now remains the best option at the top of the list.

While the team may look for a cheaper option, the skillset for Correa remains something the Dodgers can't keep their eye off of, despite the history of bad blood. The legacies ruined by the Astros' cheating scandal is something that still rings though the entire Dodgers organization.

Even with all the baggage, his agent Scott Boras still doesn't believe Correa coming to the Dodgers is out of the equation. Boras told dodgersnation.com what the fans mentality truly is (via Doug McKain).

"Fans care about winning. They care about winning the right way, and I think anyone who knows Carlos Correa understands his leadership and his commitment and skill level he brings."

Boras is not far off. At the end of the day, all that truly matters is winning baseball games and bringing home a championship at the end of the season.

This became highly apparent in the heat of the 2017 World Series and it's still painful for many fans to even think about. Not only will fans have to welcome Correa with open arms if he chooses to sign with the team, members of the 2017 Dodgers team will also have to bring in a new brother into their clubhouse.

Is this something the front office is willing to take a risk on?