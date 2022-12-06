Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA

Will Dodgers fans truly not care about the past cheating scandals with Carlos Correa?

It was only a matter of time before Trea Turner officially signed with the Phillies. While the Dodgers may have seen this coming from a mile away, the front office and the whole world prepares for the full swing of attention towards a new shortstop: And Carlos Correa now remains the best option at the top of the list. 

While the team may look for a cheaper option, the skillset for Correa remains something the Dodgers can't keep their eye off of, despite the history of bad blood. The legacies ruined by the Astros' cheating scandal is something that still rings though the entire Dodgers organization.

Even with all the baggage, his agent Scott Boras still doesn't believe Correa coming to the Dodgers is out of the equation. Boras told dodgersnation.com what the fans mentality truly is (via Doug McKain).

"Fans care about winning. They care about winning the right way, and I think anyone who knows Carlos Correa understands his leadership and his commitment and skill level he brings."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boras is not far off. At the end of the day, all that truly matters is winning baseball games and bringing home a championship at the end of the season.

This became highly apparent in the heat of the 2017 World Series and it's still painful for many fans to even think about. Not only will fans have to welcome Correa with open arms if he chooses to sign with the team, members of the 2017 Dodgers team will also have to bring in a new brother into their clubhouse. 

Is this something the front office is willing to take a risk on? 

Carlos CorreaLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18893991_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18797994_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Catcher Will Smith Makes His Pitch for Top Free Agent

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18438152_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Marlins Have Shown Interest in Veteran Infielder

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19221411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Could Play in World Baseball Classic

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18438183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16464113_168396005_lowres
News

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18986001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams

By Noah Camras
Aug 29, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cody Bellinger Rumors: Yankees May Target Former Dodgers All-Star

By Ricardo Sandoval