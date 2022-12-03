Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks

They've been linked to the Dodgers all offseason long.

The Brewers have been very active thus far this offseason. They've traded Hunter Renfore to the Angels and Kolten Wong to the Mariners, and should have more moves on the way. However, for the people who wanted the Dodgers to acquire one or both of Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames from Milwaukee, that book may be closed.

On Friday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that both of those guys, as well as Brandon Woodruff, are unavailable in trade talks.

The Brewers could definitely get a haul if they traded one or both of Burnes and Adames, but it's not hard to blame them for wanting to hold on.

Burnes is a former Cy Young Award winner in 2021. Last year, he finished seventh in Cy Young voting, and had a 2.94 ERA and a National League-leading 243 strikeouts in 202 innings. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Adames, he crushed 31 home runs and 98 RBIs last year out of the shortstop position. He's also under contract for the next two seasons.

Without Adames and Burnes on the board, the Dodgers still have to fill their holes in the rotation and at shortstop. Justin Verlander has been a name heavily linked to the Dodgers to fill the rotation, while there are four All-Star shortstops the Dodgers could pursue to fill that void.

If they don't pursue one of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Or Dansby Swanson, however, the Dodgers' everyday shortstop next season could be Gavin Lux.

Corbin BurnesWilly Adames

USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Writer Thinks Top Prospect Could be Moved for Willy Adames

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19088819_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Trade Deadline Acquisition Signs With Red Sox

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19135451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: LA Comfortable with Shortstop Options, Says Dave Roberts

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16993988_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18168747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for Infielder From Brewers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18815832_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Expected To Have First Year Outfielder On Opening Day Roster

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16862627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever's Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18543850_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Club Has Kept in Touch with All-Star Shortstop in Free Agency

By Ryan Menzie