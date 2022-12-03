Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks

The Brewers have been very active thus far this offseason. They've traded Hunter Renfore to the Angels and Kolten Wong to the Mariners, and should have more moves on the way. However, for the people who wanted the Dodgers to acquire one or both of Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames from Milwaukee, that book may be closed.

On Friday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that both of those guys, as well as Brandon Woodruff, are unavailable in trade talks.

The Brewers could definitely get a haul if they traded one or both of Burnes and Adames, but it's not hard to blame them for wanting to hold on.

Burnes is a former Cy Young Award winner in 2021. Last year, he finished seventh in Cy Young voting, and had a 2.94 ERA and a National League-leading 243 strikeouts in 202 innings.

As for Adames, he crushed 31 home runs and 98 RBIs last year out of the shortstop position. He's also under contract for the next two seasons.

Without Adames and Burnes on the board, the Dodgers still have to fill their holes in the rotation and at shortstop. Justin Verlander has been a name heavily linked to the Dodgers to fill the rotation, while there are four All-Star shortstops the Dodgers could pursue to fill that void.

If they don't pursue one of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Or Dansby Swanson, however, the Dodgers' everyday shortstop next season could be Gavin Lux.