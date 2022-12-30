Dodgers Schedule: 2023 Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

Spring Training tickets can be purchased for Dodger fans eager to watch L.A. kickoff the season.

It’s that time again…Dodger baseball is almost back in full action!

As the Dodgers enter their 15th year at Camelback Ranch, Spring Training tickets for single game tickets go on sale next Wednesday, January 4. Fans will have the opportunity to watch L.A. play at Camelback Ranch for 15 out of their 30 games during 2023 Spring Training.

There are plenty of mini-plans available to purchase, and even make great gifts to give to fellow Dodger fans this holiday season.

The site lays out a full-season ticket package that includes a 30-game Dodger and Chicago White Sox home-game package, or a 15-game plan for only Dodgers games at Camelback Ranch.

Bronze, silver and gold mini plans are also an option to purchase. A bronze is listed at $10-$53, a silver package ranges from $15-$58 and a gold package is $20-$63.

Visit camelbackranchbaseball.com for more information on how to purchase.

Prices vary depending on seat location options such as home plate box, dugout box, infield box, baseline field box, baseline terrace and baseline reserved.

Looking ahead into the 2023 Dodgers Spring Training schedule, the boys in blue start off with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday, February 25th.

The following day, the Boys in Blue play their first home game against the Chicago Cubs. Other home games fans can look forward to are matchups against the San Diego Padres on March 6th and the San Francisco Giants on March 21st. The final game is set in March 25th against the Kansas City Royals.

For fans that want to be a part of kicking off the 2023 Dodger season, don’t miss out on getting Spring Training tickets!