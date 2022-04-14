Skip to main content
Dodgers Security Facing Legal Action from LA Fans

The LA Times reports that three different lawsuits have been filed against the Dodgers security team.

This likely isn't the story you want out there at the start of a season, but the Dodgers security team is facing potential legal action from fans according to the LA Times' Hayley Smith.

Per Smith, the Dodgers security team is facing three lawsuits filed over the past week with Los Angeles County. The lawsuits allege that multiple fans were subjected to acts of violence last season in three different incidents. 

The Dodgers have a variety of methods to ensure fan safety and enforce stadium rules. Including, off-duty police officers and "non-sworn persons", according to the LA Times' review of the court documents.

“There’s a point in time when the Dodger organization has to step up to the plate — no pun intended — and be responsible. They need to change the culture of bullies.” – Plaintiff’s attorney Peter diDonato 

One of the lawsuits stems from a pair of fans allegedly being asked to exit their vehicle by security personnel. One of the fans stated that he was assaulted by the security officers without provocation. 

At the moment, the Dodgers have not responded to any of the legal filings. 

