Skip to main content
Dodgers Set to Retire Number of Brooklyn Icon This Summer

Dodgers Set to Retire Number of Brooklyn Icon This Summer

The Dodgers will be retiring Gil Hodges jersey number this summer.

The Dodgers will be retiring Gil Hodges jersey number this summer.

The Dodgers franchise has nine different retired numbers at the moment. Names like Roy Campanella (#39), Don Drysdale (#53), and Sandy Koufax (#32) adorn the the façade at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the team announced that another name will be added to the line of legends.

Gil Hodges logged 16 years with the Dodgers, and it would've been more if Hodges didn't miss a pair of seasons serving in World War II. He returned to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and was a key part of the franchise's 1955 and 1959 championships. 

Unwritten rules are part of baseball and the Dodgers have an interesting one when it comes to retiring numbers. A player must be in the Hall-of-Fame in order to earn the ultimate Dodgers honor. Hodges was elected this past December, paving the way to having his #14 alongside Duke Snider (#4) and Jim Gilliam (#19).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue. We are thrilled that he will finally take his place in Cooperstown alongside the games greats and look forward to honoring him.” – Dodger President and CEO, Stan Kasten

The Dodgers will retire Hodges' number on Saturday June 4th prior to first pitch against the New York Mets. Which isn't an accident. Hodges was the Mets manager for four seasons and helmed the 1969 "Miracle Mets" team that inexplicably captured the World Series.

Hodges will be officially inducted into the Baseball Hall-of-Fame this July.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18353606_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Facing Washington Nationals Superstar Sets Internet on Fire

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18283780_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bench Player Gets His Own Bobblehead Night

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Five LA Players Named to MLB Most Hated Players List

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18353667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Superstar Discusses His Impending Free Agency

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Veteran Starter Progressing Well in Recovery Says MLB Insider

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Scott Boras Refutes Idea that Juan Soto is on Trading Block

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18344968_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Tries to Assist Fan After Embarrassing Moment

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18222856_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Compares Freddie Freeman to Rockies Hall-of-Famer

By Staff WriterMay 25, 2022