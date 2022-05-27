Dodgers Set to Retire Number of Brooklyn Icon This Summer

The Dodgers franchise has nine different retired numbers at the moment. Names like Roy Campanella (#39), Don Drysdale (#53), and Sandy Koufax (#32) adorn the the façade at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the team announced that another name will be added to the line of legends.

Gil Hodges logged 16 years with the Dodgers, and it would've been more if Hodges didn't miss a pair of seasons serving in World War II. He returned to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and was a key part of the franchise's 1955 and 1959 championships.

Unwritten rules are part of baseball and the Dodgers have an interesting one when it comes to retiring numbers. A player must be in the Hall-of-Fame in order to earn the ultimate Dodgers honor. Hodges was elected this past December, paving the way to having his #14 alongside Duke Snider (#4) and Jim Gilliam (#19).

“When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue. We are thrilled that he will finally take his place in Cooperstown alongside the games greats and look forward to honoring him.” – Dodger President and CEO, Stan Kasten

The Dodgers will retire Hodges' number on Saturday June 4th prior to first pitch against the New York Mets. Which isn't an accident. Hodges was the Mets manager for four seasons and helmed the 1969 "Miracle Mets" team that inexplicably captured the World Series.

Hodges will be officially inducted into the Baseball Hall-of-Fame this July.