The Dodgers Lead the National League in This Surprising Category
The Los Angeles Dodgers have found their groove. After a tough couple of games a few weeks ago, the Dodgers are back to being the championship-level team many expected them to be. Although it is only May, many baseball enthusiasts expect greatness from this team, and how could you not?
This team made strategic investments and added some of the biggest names in baseball during the past offseason, making it one of the most expensive ones in their history. The Dodgers continue to be a powerhouse, with a roster full of superstars and the addition of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. This move signals that L.A. is not just all-in, but should be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
However, if there were any holes to point out for the Dodgers entering this season, it was their defense. On paper, it didn't look pretty, especially on the left side of the field. Thus far, though, the Dodgers have debunked that narrative. Through 37 games, the Dodgers rank second in the major leagues in team defensive runs saved and first in the National League.
SIS baseball shared via Twitter.
The Dodgers were expected to be something other than an outstanding defensive team coming into the year. The left side of the infield, with Mookie Betts/Gavin Lux at shortstop and Max Muncy at third base, is far from Gold Glove level. On top of that, first-year Dodger outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been a good outfielder, but wasn't expected to be this season. The doubt was there from day one, but thus far, the Dodgers have proved the naysayers wrong.
Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Freidman, realized the challenge at hand but believed in the guys from the start. Freidman affirmed that to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett before domestic Opening Day.
"I think it's the area that will probably take up most of our attention and focus," Friedman said about the team's infield defense. "We're optimistic that we've got the right personnel to make it work well. But obviously it's something we'll monitor and continue to stay on top of as we go."
L.A. has a long way to go, but thus far it's working, and they'll look to carry this play moving forward.