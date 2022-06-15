Skip to main content
Dodgers: Shortstop Jacob Amaya Promoted to Triple-A

After a tremendous start to the 2022 minor league season, shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya finds himself one step closer to the major leagues.

The Dodgers are proud owners of one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, and that has been put on full display this year once again. A handful of prospects have received promotions in the early part of the minor league season, and this trend continued with Jacob Amaya recently getting the call to Triple-A

Amaya, a local product out of South Hills High School, has been one of the team's top infield prospects for a few seasons now. He is known mostly for his defensive capabilities, but his bat has come to life in 2022 as well. Prior to his call-up, Jacob was hitting .264 in Double-A Tulsa with 9 home runs and 26 RBI in 49 games. 

While Amaya's path to playing time at the major league level is still blocked by the likes of Trea Turner and Gavin Lux, it is encouraging that he continues to show steady progress in the minor leagues (5 levels in 5 seasons). The likeliest path to playing time at the major league level would be as a utility player. 

It's a good thing, then, that Amaya has seen playing time around the infield in the minors instead of strictly at shortstop. Including the fall league, Amaya has seen time at second (79 games) and third base (7) in addition to his regular position at short (309). This versatility is what can find him a spot on the major league roster in the near future. 

