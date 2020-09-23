SI.com
Dodgers Should Play it Safe and Let Justin Turner DH

Howard Cole

Every time I see Justin Turner run, in any direction on the diamond, I hold my breath. And since I'm already holding my breath during Kenley Jansen's appearances, my respiratory system is going to need a little help.

That help ought to come in a decision from above -- from the big boss Andrew Friedman's office, that is -- to write Turner's name in the lineup card as the Dodgers' designated hitter in the postseason.

We can debate the analysts' view that JT has lost a step on defense in the last year or two if you like. He's 35 and he's had more than one hamstring issue over that time, so it makes good sense. But this call isn't about that. In a perfect world, you want the player on the field with his eight mates as much as possible. You want his experience, his smarts and his leadership.

But in case you hadn't notice, the world isn't perfect. Equally as important, Turner can relatively be careful at the plate, thinking about what he has to do after the ball is struck. You can already see him doing it, carefully exiting the batter's box and heading toward first. You can see how he takes it a step at a time, working his way around the base paths without any unnecessary risks.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

At the hot corner you really can’t think that way. Because it goes against instinct. The ball cones off the bat and you react. You don't think about diving. You just do it. And the last I checked, diving requires hamstrings.

Because Los Angeles needs Turner's bat in the lineup nightly, they cannot take that risk. Shortened season or what have you, Turner is hitting .296/.396/.415, with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBIs in 2020. I'm already on record predicting that he'll hit more homers in the postseason than in the regular season, and whether that's the case or not, the man is going to hit. And he is one of the Dodgers' most reliable October performers.

Reliable to the tune of a .310/.411/.520 slash line, with 13 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 35 RBIs in exactly 200 postseason at bats over 54 games.

As much as I like him, I can't honestly say that I know how good a third baseman Edwin Rios is. I haven't seen him dive for baseballs much, if at all. I haven't seen him race into foul territory or into left field for a pop fly much either. But Rios can run better with his 25-year-old legs than Turner can with his 35-year-old ones. I know that much. And I know Rios can fire the baseball to first base.

If the plan is to platoon Rios -- and I don't know that it is -- I'd wager that Chris Taylor is the best option for the job versus left-handed postseason starters. He's played 25 games at third in his career (24 of them with L.A.) and has made two errors, which tells us essentially nothing. But I'm confident that Taylor can play the position. So if Turner is in the DH spot and if the club is going to start someone other than Rios at third at any time during the post, it ought to be CT3. 

More importantly, it shouldn't be the man Dodgers' fans call Red Turn. It's simply not worth the risk. If you're going to roll dice, roll them somewhere else, please. 

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Throwdeuce
Throwdeuce

Can also play Muncy at third, Belli at First, Pollock in center. Taylor I think is going to be at second. In left go with plattoon Joc and Enrique.

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, A's 2. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Frankie Montas the loser (3-5). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (11), Chris Taylor (8), Max Muncy (11) and Corey Seager (14). Oakland falls to 33-21. The Dodgers improve to 39-16. And, of by the way, L.A. wins its eighth straight National League West crown.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 6, Dodgers 3. Antonio Senzatela the winner (5-2), Tony Gonsolin the loser (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Colorado improves 23-29. Dodgers improve to 38-16, with their magic number to clinch the National League West remaining at two.]

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Friday at 5:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 15, Rockies 6. Mitch White the winner (1-0), Ryan Castellani the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (11), Gavin Lux (3) and Mookie Betts (16). Colorado falls the 22-28, Dodgers improve to 37-15, with their magic number reduced to four.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Wake Up For Postseason, Thanks to Trent Grisham's Showboating

Grisham stood at home plate to admire his deep drive, turned toward his home dugout for affirmation, and flipped his bat for punctuation. Then to rub it in a bit more, he directed some words at the Dodgers' bench as he approached home plate.

Ian Casselberry

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers Clinch Eighth Straight National League West Crown

Shortened season or no shortened season, a division crown is a real big deal. This year and every year. Because the Dodgers make it one, from the first day of Spring Training until the final out of the clincher. Tonight is that night. With the Padres losing 4-2 to the Angels in San Diego, along with their 7-2 win over the A's at Chavez Ravine, Los Angeles has won its eighth straight National League West crown.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Rockies 3. Dylan Floro the winner (2-0), Kyle Freeland the loser (2-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (13) and Edwin Rios (5). Colorado falls to 22-27, while the Dodgers improve to 36-15 and reduce their magic number to win the National League West to five.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Mookie Betts is the 2020 Dodgers' Version of Kirk Gibson

Gibson had won a championship with the Detroit Tigers four years before coming to Los Angeles. Betts won one two years prior to his L.A arrival, celebrating with his with the Boston Red Sox, in the Dodgers' house at that. Both Gibson and Betts knew the difference between a World Series winning team and one that isn't; one that can't quite get over the hump, for whatever reason.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Series Preview

Tuesday’s starter, Montas, is a former Dodger of sorts. The key piece acquired by L.A. in the three-team Todd Frazier trade with the White Sox and Reds in December 2015, Montas was healthy long enough to throw 16 minor-league innings for the organization before being included with two other pitching prospects in the 2016 deadline deal for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: Dodgers, A's Reporters Discuss Interleague Series at Los Angeles

Inside the Athletics' John Hickey and our Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups and the state of the teams play as baseball prepares for what should be a wild postseason.

Howard Cole