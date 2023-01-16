Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract

Last week, the Dodgers were busy getting into new agreements with nine players to avoid arbitration, and this weekend, they also signed 13 new international players to contracts.

But across the entire offseason, they've also been signing multiple players to minor league contracts in hopes of developing them through their successful farm system.

Recently, the Dodgers were rumored to have signed former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller to a minor-league contract.

Although he hasn't had his major league debut yet, the 28-year old is a Western Kentucky University alumni and was drafted by the Royals in 2015.

Since then, he has spent the past six years playing for different minor league teams including the Triple-AAA team, the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2021.

Across those years in the minor leagues, he has a career AVG of .252 and 49 homers. In his most recent season in Ohmaha, he struggled at the plate finishing the season with a .215 AVG, 12 homers, and 35 RBI.

Like the rest of the players who signed for minor league contracts this season, their future in the organization is unknown and can go in multiple different directions: whether its breaking into the 40-man roster or ending at the minor league level.

And although the Dodgers didn't secured any big name players that were on the free agent market this year, instead, they've given several players a chance to jumpstart their career or revive it for the future. Anderson Miller could be one of the next lucky ones.