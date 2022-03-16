Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Third Baseman

The Dodgers continue to add MLB veterans to their player pool to help strengthen a bench that was lacking punch at times last season. LA signed former Kansas City infielder Hanser Alberto to a contract this past weekend and on Tuesday, they signed third baseman and outfielder Jake Lamb to a deal. MLB.com's Jon Heyman kept the details short and sweet.

In 2017, Lamb was a NL All-Star with Diamondbacks. That season, he logged 30 home runs, 105 RBIs, and a .844 OPS. Unfortunately, those numbers have not quite been his usual production. From 2018 to 2021, Lamb owns a .203 batting average and a OPS+ of 77.

After being released by the Diamondbacks in 2020, Lamb has spent time with four organizations: Athletics, Braves, White Sox, and Blue Jays.

He has struggled to find his footing in recent years, but perhaps the Dodgers can help unlock what made him an offensive force back in 2017.

Lamb will seemingly be battling Edwin Ríos for the right to backup starting third baseman, and soon to be part-time DH, Justin Turner. Lamb has spent time at first base and the outfield, but the vast majority of his appearances have been at the hot corner.

According to FanGraphs, the 31-year-old is not exactly a top-tier defensive third baseman. In 4,468 innings at third, he has a DRS of 0 and a -16.2 UZR.

Meaning, if Lamb somehow does make the Dodgers Opening Day roster, it will be for his offense, not his defense.

At best, he projects as a platoon candidate for the Dodgers. Over the course of his career, the former sixth-round pick has a .595 versus left-handed pitchers and a .798 OPS against righties.