Dodgers Sign Former San Diego Padres Pitcher to Minor League Contract

LA signed a former San Diego Padres reliever to a deal on Tuesday.

The Dodgers made one of the few player signings they can right now due to the MLB lockout. LA signed left-handed reliever Robbie Erlin to a minor league contract per MLB Trade Rumors.

Erlin started his major league career with the San Diego Padres in 2013. He recorded a 4.57 ERA in 106 games with the Padres. 38 of Erlin's appearances where as a starter.

After six seasons with the Padres, the lefty signed with the Pittsburg Pirates on a minor league deal. Erlin pitched in only two games before the Braves grabbed him off the waivers.

Robbie Erlin joins Cole Duensing and Sam Gaviglio as former MLB pitchers who have signed minor league deals with the Dodgers this offseason.

