Dodgers Sign Infield Utility Man Hanser Alberto

Last week, Dave Roberts talked about how the Dodgers needed to add positional player depth for 2022 season. LA struggled at times last year to find consistent bench production.

On Sunday, they took a step in addressing that issue. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers signed infielder Hanser Alberto to a deal. Rosenthal reported that it's a one-year deal with a club option for the 2023 season.

The well-connected reporter had previously communicated that the Dodgers were interested in infielder Josh Harrison as well. Harrison signed with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The day prior, the White Sox signed former Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly.

Hanser coming to LA isn't just a blip on the free agency radar. He gives LA a right-handed bat along with positional versatility. In case you weren't aware, the Dodgers love positional versatility.

Last year with the Royals, Hanser played second base, third base, shortstop, and also DH. Between the four, he had the most appearances at third base (49).

Alberto profiles as a high contact hitter that rarely strikes out. Among hitters with at least 250 plate apperances, Alberto had the fourth lowest strikeout rate in the majors (10.2%). Oddly enough he doesn't walk either - he had the worst walk rate (1.6%).

He isn't much of a power threat either. Alberto has hit just 17 homeruns in 1,228 PAs.

At the end of the day, Alberto should be a nice bench addition for a Dodgers club that needs to be able to call on experienced MLB players when needed.