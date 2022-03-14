Skip to main content
Dodgers Sign Infield Utility Man Hanser Alberto
Player(s)
Hanser Alberto
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Sign Infield Utility Man Hanser Alberto

The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with infield utility man Hanser Alberto.

The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with infield utility man Hanser Alberto.

Last week, Dave Roberts talked about how the Dodgers needed to add positional player depth for 2022 season. LA struggled at times last year to find consistent bench production.

On Sunday, they took a step in addressing that issue. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers signed infielder Hanser Alberto to a deal. Rosenthal  reported that it's a one-year deal with a club option for the 2023 season.

The well-connected reporter had previously communicated that the Dodgers were interested in infielder Josh Harrison as well. Harrison signed with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The day prior, the White Sox signed former Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hanser coming to LA isn't just a blip on the free agency radar. He gives LA a right-handed bat along with positional versatility. In case you weren't aware, the Dodgers love positional versatility. 

Last year with the Royals, Hanser played second base, third base, shortstop, and also DH. Between the four, he had the most appearances at third base (49).

Alberto profiles as a high contact hitter that rarely strikes out. Among hitters with at least 250 plate apperances, Alberto had the fourth lowest strikeout rate in the majors (10.2%). Oddly enough he doesn't walk either - he had the worst walk rate (1.6%).

He isn't much of a power threat either. Alberto has hit just 17 homeruns in 1,228 PAs.

At the end of the day, Alberto should be a nice bench addition for a Dodgers club that needs to be able to call on experienced MLB players when needed. 

Hanser AlbertoLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Admits Elbow Will Need More Time for Full Recovery

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16909232
News

Dodgers: Nelson Cruz Signs with Nationals; No Longer DH Option for LA

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_16903487
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Available for Opening Day

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17017102
News

Dodgers: LA Rumored to be Interested in Jorge Soler

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
USATSI_8518908
News

Dodgers: LA Interested in Signing Nelson Cruz

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Agrees to Deal with Chicago White Sox

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022
Oct 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs with LA

By Staff WriterMar 12, 2022
USATSI_16444826
News

Dodgers: ESPN Insider Links Trevor Story to LA

By Staff WriterMar 12, 2022