Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

The only former Dodgers reliever who got talked about as much as Kenley Jansen was the one and only Pedro Baez. Baez, who earned the nickname "The Human Rain Delay" for taking almost a full minute between pitches, spent seven years on the Dodgers.

After flaming out on the Astros, it appears that the Delay has arrived (again). Eric Stephen of True Blue LA was one of the first to notice the transaction on the Dodgers website - LA has signed Baez to a minor league deal.

La Mula signed a two-year, $12.5M contract last January with the Astros, but struggled with injuries, and performance. He pitched in just seven total games in two seasons with Houston and posted a 5.40 ERA. In late April, the Astros designated Baez for assignment.

Baez pitched in 355 games for the Dodgers from 2014 to 2020 and logged a 3.03 ERA. Although he never recorded an ERA above 3.35, the righty-handed reliever was constantly scrutinized by Dodgers fans.

Aside from taking forever and a day on the mound, fans remember Baez for his playoff meltdowns including Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against the Rays and Game 1 of the 2014 NLDS against the Cardinals.

However, the Dodgers are thin on proven relievers right now. Blake Treinen is now on the 60-day IL and Tommy Kahnle recently hit the IL. Based on those injuries, and the Dodgers love affair with reclamation projects, the 34-year-old Baez will likely make an appearance or two before the season is over.