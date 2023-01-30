Dodgers: Stephen Nelson Shares the Inspiration Behind His Broadcasting Career

Nelson joined the KTLA morning show to tell what impact he hopes to make with his role.

Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a new member of their TV broadcast team: Stephen Nelson.

Nelson is expected to work over 50 home and road games on television this upcoming season, as he helps fill in for Joe Davis. Last season, Davis had other commitments as Fox Sport’s lead announcer, so having Nelson fill in will help ease the workload off of Davis when necessary.

Now that he is joining the Dodgers franchise, Nelson is making history as the only Asian American play-by-play announcer working for a Major League Baseball team. The 33-year-old is half-Japanese and grew up in Southern California.

Earlier this week, Nelson joined the KTLA morning show to share the impact he hopes his new job has on other Asian Americans like him.

“I can tell you what it means to me, which is everything. I think being fourth-generation Japanese American…growing up again in Los Angeles, my mother worked at the Japanese American National Museum in Downtown LA, I kind of got to grow up there too. So my culture has been a part of my life forever.

So now to be the only Asian American working for a team in Major League Baseball as somebody who is standing on a lot of shoulders as a fourth-generation Asian American, I now want to be somebody else’s shoulders down the line. The same way you (Frank) paved the road, and Rob Fukuzaki, you guys paved the road for me. I want to continue to do that for the next generation. And hopefully, I can pass the torch on to another wave of incredible young Asian American broadcasters. That’s at the forefront of my mind every time I go live on a show or live for a game, it’s make sure I represent properly and proudly.”

Nelson is certainly creating a strong example for the younger generation to look up to. Last season, Nelson called games for Apple TV+ and YouTube and is familiar with the MLB network as a co-host of ‘Intentional Talk.’ He also has experience announcing for the NHL Network and NBC Sports.

Nelson takes on his new opportunity with pride as he continues to make his mark within the industry.