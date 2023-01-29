Dodgers: The Moment That Left Ryan Pepiot Speechless

It's the greatest moment for any baseball player when they make it to the big leagues.

A lifetime of dedication finally comes to fruition the moment the player steps onto the field. A proud moment for any family and one Ryan Pepiot will never forget.

There may only be a few other moments that will top finally getting the call to the big leagues. The life-changing moment that propels future generations comes down to making a lifelong career.

Making plays on the mound is Pepiot's specialty and one may consider this to be their defining moment. However, for Pepiot it came right before the game (via Dodgers Nation).

“That moment was probably when I walked out of the tunnel to go out and warm up. Like I walked out of the tunnel, walked through the dugout and like saw my family right down the line waiting for me to get warmed up, so that was probably the moment.”



The 24-year-old pitcher has plenty of time to make a name for himself, but with the huge roster turnover and need for pitching help, there's a huge chance fans will hear Pepiot's name far more often.

It's a small sample size, but Pepiot's 3.47 ERA over nine games (seven starts) proves that he is worthy of being on an MLB roster.

Will this be Pepiot's breakout season? The expanded role will only tell but fans should be excited for the chance that Pepiot can be the Dodgers' next top pitcher.