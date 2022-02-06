Dodgers: There is A Lot of Hope That Clayton Kershaw Will Be Able to Pitch This Season

Obviously, the concern for Dodgers fans and Clayton Kershaw right now is with his free agency. The face of the franchise did not ink a deal before the lockout started, and now the wait is on. But that elbow that gave him trouble at the end of the 2021 season is certainly a big issue.

In the final start of his 2021 season, Kershaw walked off the mound in pain and with the ball still in his hand. It had a very terrible feeling about it, watching him leave the field looking visibly distressed. It really did feel like it could be the last time Dodgers fans got to see him pitch.

But there is good news on that end. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team physician, truly believes that Kershaw will continue to throw. He spoke about Kershaw's elbow on a recent episode of AM570’s Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“I don’t believe so. I know the desire is still there. The rest of the personal things that go into making a decision like that, I think you need to have Clayton find all that stuff for himself. He’s going to make the decision that’s best for him. As far as baseball goes, the competition of it, I know he would like to play. We’ll see, hopefully, this works out.”

Vassegh pointed out later that there was lingering uncertainty as to whether Kershaw would be ready to start the 2022 season. But the fact that ElAttrache believes Kershaw will pitch again this year is encouraging enough.

In terms of free agency, there is still good money to be bet on Kersh coming home to the Dodgers. But the Texas Rangers are in the mix, and it makes sense given the proximity to the place he calls home during the offseason.