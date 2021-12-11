Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Tim Federowicz

    Dodgers: Tim Federowicz, Former LA Catcher, Announces Retirement

    The former MLB back stop has a new job in baseball.
    Author:

    Tim Federowicz, a former Dodgers catcher, is retiring. The veteran made the announcement on Instagram while also including some news regarding his future.

    After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s next, I have recently accepted a role to become the AAA manager for the Tacoma Rainiers. I am very excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.

    In 2011, the man dubbed FedEx made his MLB debut with the Dodgers, and over the entirety of his stay in Los Angeles (four seasons), he had a batting average of .194 with 5 homers and 22 RBIs.

    As a Dodger, he was mostly known for being part of the deal in which he and Matt Kemp were both sent to the Padres in exchange for Yasmani Grandal and two pitching prospects. All in all, he leaves his major league career hitting .192 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

    Read More

    Federowicz rejoined the Dodgers organization last winter, played in 25 regular-season games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and was also a member of the American team that won the silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

    Congratulations Tim. We wish you the best of luck and skill in your future as the manager of Seattle’s Triple-A team.

    USATSI_7882259_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Tim Federowicz, Former LA Catcher, Announces Retirement

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Officially Going to Korea to Continue his Career

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_10153161_168396005_lowres
    News

    Pitcher Danny Duffy Avoids Major Surgery And Retirement

    Dec 9, 2021
    Sep 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adrian Beltre (29) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Former LA Star Adrian Beltre Gives Back To His Home Town

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_16915775_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Bob Geren Expected to Interview for Mets Manager Job

    Dec 8, 2021
    Jun 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers Host Thinks Corey Seager Felt Union Pressure Take Largest Contract

    Dec 7, 2021
    Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Has Wish for Latin Players in MLB

    Dec 7, 2021
    Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) looks on during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Dustin May’s Tommy John Rehab Affected by MLB Lockout

    Dec 7, 2021