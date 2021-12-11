Dodgers: Tim Federowicz, Former LA Catcher, Announces Retirement

Tim Federowicz, a former Dodgers catcher, is retiring. The veteran made the announcement on Instagram while also including some news regarding his future.

After 14 years playing the game that I love, I have decided to call it a career. As for what’s next, I have recently accepted a role to become the AAA manager for the Tacoma Rainiers. I am very excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.

In 2011, the man dubbed FedEx made his MLB debut with the Dodgers, and over the entirety of his stay in Los Angeles (four seasons), he had a batting average of .194 with 5 homers and 22 RBIs.

As a Dodger, he was mostly known for being part of the deal in which he and Matt Kemp were both sent to the Padres in exchange for Yasmani Grandal and two pitching prospects. All in all, he leaves his major league career hitting .192 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Federowicz rejoined the Dodgers organization last winter, played in 25 regular-season games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and was also a member of the American team that won the silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Congratulations Tim. We wish you the best of luck and skill in your future as the manager of Seattle’s Triple-A team.

Dodgers Related: LA Picks Up Three, Loses Two in MiLB Rule 5 Draft