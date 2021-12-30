Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Kyle Schwarber

    Dodgers: Top Backup Options to Freddie Freeman if LA Can't Sign Him

    The Dodgers will need to replace the production of shortstop Corey Seager, who signed a 10-year $325M contract with the Rangers before the MLB lockout began. While the team still has a couple of good left-handed bats on board, adding another impact lefty hitter should be one of LA's top priorities once a new CBA is agreed upon.

    Currently, there are three left-handed swingers on the roster who are expected to be in the starting lineup next season: Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, and Gavin Lux. Muncy's elbow ligament injury, suffered during the team's final game of the regular season, is keeping him off the list for now. Recently, he told Alanna Rizzo of High Heat that he's “not recovering as quick as I would like.”

    Cody Bellinger

    Unfortunately, Cody Bellinger’s 2021 season was wrought with injuries that led to him finishing near the bottom of the league with a 48 wRC+ (seventh-worst) and a -0.8 fWAR (ninth-worst). The former MVP’s resurgence in the postseason was encouraging but he still needs to find some consistency in his swing.

    Gavin Lux

    Then there’s Mr. Lux, who had plenty of ups and downs last year. He finished the season strong but has yet to put it all together for a full big-league year.

    Freddie Freeman

    There have been several reports linking LA to Freeman from MLB insiders, but the majority of those in the business still believe he will re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves and Freeman can't reach an agreement, the Dodgers will try to bring him back to Southern California, but if they can't, signing free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber might be a viable alternative.

    Kyle Schwarber

    Last season, Schwarber had a 145 wRC+ and 32 home runs while batting .266/.374/.554. His improvement as one of the game's best left-handed power hitters was largely due to an improved plate discipline, which saw him swing at a career-low 23.3% of pitches outside the zone, helping him post an elite 13.6 BB% (94th percentile).

    Schwarber was among the league leaders in hard contact (52.5%), barrel percentage (16.8%), and average exit velocity (92.6 MPH). This is promising news considering his 2020 season didn't go so well.

    MLB Trade Rumors predicts Schwarber will sign a four-year, $70 million contract. Over his 7-year career, the former first-round pick has 522 hits, 153 home runs, and 350 RBIs.

    With the league expected to adopt the designated hitter in the National League next season, Schwarber's value may rise. 

