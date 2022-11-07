Dodgers Top Prospect Andy Pages Adds to His Highlight Reel in AFL Fall-Stars Game

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in the league. MLB.com has the Dodgers as the second-best farm system, only behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Dodgers' number five prospect, outfielder Andy Pages, participated in this year's AFL Fall Stars game. Pages batted at the three-hole and played in right field.

In the top of the second inning, a ball was hit Page's way, and he had no trouble tracking it down.

The 21-year-old participated in his first Fall Stars game; in previous years, the Fall Stars Game has helped launch the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mike Trout, and Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts onto the big leagues.

The Cuban native and 66th-best MLB prospect had an incredible season in Double-A Tusla, mashing 26 homers and 31 homers with High-A Great Lakes last year. Page's slashed .236/.336/.468 with a .804 OPS in 132 games and 487 ABs.

Pages' was assigned to the Dodgers organization in February of 2021 and began his minor league career with the Great Lake Loons from the Dodgers organization.

The Dodgers are already one of the league's best teams and have been for a long time. Their dominance can continue for a least the rest of the decade with the type of farm system they have built. Guys like Pages, Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, and Miguel Vargas will be the guys to look forward to for the next chapter of Dodger baseball.

And it might come sooner rather than later.