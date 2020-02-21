InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers’ Top Prospect Gavin Lux Talks 2020 and Expectations

Steven Douglas

Gavin Lux is the Dodgers' top prospect at the moment, and he is poised to be a big part of the success in L.A. in 2020. Lux made his major league debut in 2019 after scorching his way through the minor leagues last year. 

In his time at Double-A Tulsa, Lux was an impressive offensive force for the Drillers. He slashed .313/.375/.521 and had 13 home runs in his 64 games. After 259 at-bats, the Dodgers promoted Lux to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City. The ultra talented Lux did not slow down one bit. Most times a player has an adjustment period when getting into the new level of play. This was not the case for "Luxy" as he took his production up a notch in the Pacific Coast League. 

The left-handed swinging Lux caught fire and opened some eyes around both major league and minor league baseball at OKC. He slashed an outstanding .392/.478/.719 for the Triple-A Dodgers, while adding 13 home runs. He did all of this in 49 games and with 199 at-bats. 

Lux forced the Dodgers hand and received his first callup in early September of 2019. Lux and I spoke about his time last season, and the "whirlwind" that it was, as Lux described it. We also discussed getting experience in the playoffs and how beneficial that will be going forward. Lux was also named MiLB Player of the Year in 2019. 

