InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Trade Davey Lopes, Break Up Longest-Tenured Infield, 1982

Evan Bladh, Jr.

While unfortunate, when the Dodgers wrapped up their World Series championship following the strike-shortened 1981 season, it was highly likely that their infield, intact for 8 1/2 seasons, would be dismantled. Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Ron Cey had manned the Chavez Ravine crushed brick since June 13, 1973. The group won four pennants and one World Series in the process, eventually ousting the dynasty that was the Cincinnati Reds.

Davey Lopes had an abysmal 1981 campaign. In that 110-game season broken into first and second halves, L.A.’s leadoff man batted a lackluster .206 with an equally sub-par .289 on base percentage. He was 36 years old. In the wings waited the club’s minor league prospect, Steve Sax, a hustling young star in the making. Sax wouldn’t disappoint in his debut season of 1982, as he became the fourth consecutive Dodger to take home the Rookie of the Year trophy.

It looked to be the beginning of the end to a fine career for Lopes. And it was time. Trade possibilities were few, and on February 8, 1982, in one of the worst deals of his career, Al Campanis sent Lopes to Oakland in a straight trade for a minor league shortstop named Lance Hudson.

Hudson’s Dodger career turned out to be short-lived, with its peak being a .276/.326/.313 mark at Lodi that first year. Hudson returned to Lodi to start the 1983 season and struggled to a .213/.234/.262 line before being banished to Walla Walla, of the Northwest League. He was out of baseball by 1990, having never advanced beyond AA-ball. Lopes, on the other hand, would spend another five years in the big leagues, contributing to two division winners, the 1984 Cubs and 1986 Astros.

A fan favorite in Los Angeles, Lopes was a four-time All Star, from 1978 through 1981, and he was one of the all-time best in stolen base percentage. Among players with over 550 steals, only Tim Raines (84.7 percent) has a higher success rate than Lopes' 83 percent. 

Many Dodger fans remember Lopes for his club record five stolen bases in a single game, in an August 24, 1974 win versus the Cardinals at Chavez Ravine. Many remember the 38 consecutive steals streak in 1975, which broke Max Carey’s 53-year old major league of 36 straight. Vince Coleman surpassed Lopes’ mark when he stole 50 straight in 1989.

After the trade, Lopes started hitting again. Perhaps he felt slighted. Maybe he had an axe to grind. Whatever it was that motivated him, it worked. What is of little doubt is that Davey surprised everyone, playing up until age 42.

Following a serviceable three-year stint with the A’s, Lopes hit .284/.383/.420, while stealing 47 bases in 51 attempts (92.2 percent) in 1985 as in Chicago Cub. At 40.

A lifetime .263 hitter, Lopes batted a consistent .265 over his final five seasons in A’s, Cubs and Astros uniforms.

It wasn’t Campanis’ finest work, but Lopes’ weak 1981 season forced the longtime general manager’s hand. The proverbial “it’s better to trade a year too than a year too late.”

Photo, Davey Lopes, by David Blumenkrantz.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does a Dodgers, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Angels Division Grab You?

To be more specific, how does a Dodgers, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Angels Cactus League West Division grab you? Because that's the latest being floated to USA Today's Bob Nightengale by "a high ranking official."

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto

Book Excerpt: The Fight of Their Lives: How Juan Marichal and John Roseboro Turned Baseball's Ugliest Brawl into a Story of Forgiveness and Redemption

On August 22, 1965, Juan Marichal struck John Roseboro over the head with his bat, opening a gash two inches long, inciting a 14-minute bench-clearing brawl, and forever linking the two men. But this was not an isolated incident. It happened within the context of the most spirited rivalry in sports and during a period of intense turmoil that affected both men personally. In this excerpt from his widely acclaimed book THE FIGHT OF THEIR LIVES: How Juan Marichal and John Roseboro Turned Baseball's Ugliest Brawl into a Story of Forgiveness and Redemption, author John Rosengren examines those conditions.

John Rosengren

The One That Got Away: Ex-Dodger Adrian Beltre, on His 41st Birthday

Not the one who got away, actually. Just the last one who got away. Unless Yordan Alvarez (traded for Josh Fields, God bless em) finds his way to Cooperstown some 20 years from now.

Howard Cole

by

Brooklyn Al

Denny McLain on Tigers’ Teammate Al Kaline’s Passing

“We will miss Al, but we will never ever forget. One of my idols, Al Kaline. The best I ever saw and one of my best friends."

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

MLB Has Some Bright Ideas For 2020 Schedule, SI Staff Has Some Better Ones

All games to be played in a single, centralized location in Arizona? Makes some sense. In empty Spring Training facilities and Chase Field? Understandable. A return to baseball in May? No. That shouldn't even be under consideration.

Howard Cole

by

dwinch

Nonprofit Positive Coaching Alliance Offers Free Resources to Support Youth Sports During COVID-19 Shutdown

I hadn't heard of the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) prior to receiving an email from the nonprofit organization yesterday. I'm glad they reached out. While I don't have children, I was a kid once myself (believe it or not) and I care about youth sports. And this strikes me as a cool project, one worth knowing about.

Howard Cole

California Love: A Southern California-Only Plan to Salvage the 2020 MLB Season

With the exception of the domed Chase Field, the great-Phoenix area, because of the heat from June through September, is far from an ideal location. Southern California’s pleasant climate is considerably more conducive to summer baseball.

Paul Banks

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto

Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List

Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

Video: Battle of the Dodgers' Beards

"Between Three Palms" get a little hairy.

Howard Cole

by

Blue Hawk