Skip to main content

Dodgers: Trade Deadline Acquisition is Heading to AL Central Team

His time in Los Angeles turned out to be very brief.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Joey Gallo wasn't a Dodger for very long. Last trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired the power-hitting outfielder from the Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter. Now, just a few months later, Gallo is heading to the Minnesota Twins in free agency, on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Gallo was unable to revitalize in career in Los Angeles, like many had hoped. He had his moments — hitting seven home runs and driving in 23 RBIs. But other than that, it was more of the same for the struggling lefty.

Gallo hit just .162 in a Dodger uniform, and had 57 strikeouts in 117 at-bats. He made the postseason roster, but never got into a game in the NLDS.

Gallo will now look to get back some of his All-Star magic in Minnesota. At $11 million a year, the Twins are banking on him getting back to that form, and hopefully helping them compete in a pretty wide open AL Central. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best of luck in Minnesota, Joey!

Joey Gallo

USATSI_16717513_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: LA Adds Catcher on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18007827_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Top 100 Outfield Prospect Retires

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19099555_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Top Pitcher on the Market Agrees to Deal with Yankees

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18237647_168396005_lowres
News

Dodger Fans React to Seeing Jason Heyward in LA for the First Time

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18088454_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trades for Versatile Infielder from Athletics

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15066903_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Brings Back Reliever from 2020 World Series Team

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19231379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: LA Will Have Plenty of Competition for Top Free Agent Target

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18543600_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?

By Jeff J. Snider