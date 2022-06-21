Skip to main content
Dodgers Trade For Familiar Outfield Name

Can the former Dodger provide a much needed spark at the plate for LA?

Desperate times call for desperate measures, or something close to that. After a rib injury caused Mookie Betts to head to the IL, the Dodgers wasted no time in finding a right-handed bat to replace him on the roster.

MLB's Juan Toribio announced early Monday afternoon that Los Angeles was finalizing a trade to bring back old-friend Trayce Thompson.

It was no secret that the Dodgers were in search of a right-handed bat to add to their lineup, but this move may come as a surprise to fans. It came together rather quickly, as it was only yesterday that Dave Roberts mentioned the organization was looking into external options to replace Betts' bat. The real surprise, however, stems from the fact that this isn't Trayce's first time in a Dodger uniform. 

The younger brother of the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, Trayce is about to find himself back in Dodger blue after 6 seasons. He last played for LA from 2016 to 2017 and was a fan favorite for his tremendous power. 

The downside to that power was that Thompson had quite a few holes in his swing that never allowed him to capitalize on the playing opportunities he received. 

In 107 games with the team, Trayce had a .207/.287/.407 slash line with 14 home runs, 34 RBI, and five stolen bases. He was the definition of a boom or bust player, but the Dodgers are hoping that additional development has helped make him a more dependable bat. 

Thus far in 2022, Thompson is hitting .305 with 17 home runs and 36 RBI in 41 games at the minor league level. If he can have anywhere near this type of success, this trade is a major win for the Dodgers. 

Even if he doesn't pan out, however, this is the type of low-risk trade you expect from a contending team that is simply looking to buy some time for their star to get healthy.

It is much too early to overreact and overpay for a big-name bat ahead of the trade deadline, so this move makes complete sense for the Dodgers. 

It provides some security without needing to rush their younger prospects before they are ready, and it gives them another piece to plug into the puzzle. Trayce should get an opportunity to show his growth from Day 1. 

