Dodgers: Trade to LA Didn't Come As a Shock to Miguel Rojas

Rojas said he was more than willing to move due to where he is at in his career

The Los Angeles Dodgers 2022-2023 offseason has not panned out as fans have expected. Their offseason has been relatively slow compared to other teams in contention, but moves were still made that could benefit LA.

One of those moves was trading for former Dodger Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins.

There was a lot of speculation about whether or not LA would sign one of the top shortstop free agents, but instead, they traded for one for cheap in Rojas.

The 33-year-old appeared on The Chris Rose Rotation show, a production of Jomboy media, and opened up about how he heard he was getting traded plus his initial reaction to the news.

"With the Marlins I was always the everyday shortstop. Going somewhere else to do something different before, it didn't make sense. But, at this time of my career and at this time of my time with the Marlins I feel like it is the move is supposed to be made. I wasn't shocked because there are a lot of things going on with the organization here and bringing new players, bringing new people. But at the end of the day I'm super happy with the new opportunity that I'm going to have to go back to LA and having the opportunity to be in this part of my career where I can still contribute for a winner. And winning a championship is my ultimate goal and wanting to do it here in LA is going to be amazing."

Rojas' first season in the majors was with the Boys in Blue in 2014 before spending the next eight years in Miami.

However, the Marlins have been really struggling in the past decade. Miami's only winning season was in 2020, when they went 31-29 in the 60-game regular season and lost in the NLDS. Before and after that, they've been hovering below .500.

Miami has been stuck in a rut for years now, and LA is an excellent spot for Rojas to play in meaningful games in front of fans who show up and show out for their squad.

The infielder has served his time playing mediocre baseball, and it'll be great to see him be a part of a championship organization.