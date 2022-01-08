Dodgers: Trading for Sonny Gray Could Work for LA in 2022

In less than two months, players will be heading to spring training to start getting ready for 2022. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement comes together early in January, teams will have a month, at best, to finish putting rosters together for the upcoming season.

For the Dodgers, the starting rotation is the team's most pressing need. Assuming right-hander Trevor Bauer does not join the club in 2022, as many MLB experts expect, LA has two apparent and obvious ace-level starters penciled in its rotation at present: Walker Buehler and Julio Urias.

And that’s about it.

Andrew Heaney, a lefty, was acquired via free agency this winter, but he's a reclamation-type pitcher with a 5.83 ERA last season and a 4.92 ERA in the previous five years. Tony Gonsolin will have an opportunity to pick up some big-league bulk even though he has never thrown more than 55.2 innings in the major leagues. And then there's David Price, who made 11 starts for the Dodgers last year. He will be returning for the final year of his contract, most likely spent in the bullpen as it appears that the team, unfortunately, has little confidence he will remain in the starting rotation.

With that in mind, let's look at one trade scenario that could make sense for the Dodgers before the season begins.

Dodgers Interested in Trading for Sonny Gray, Should LA Trade for Gray & How Much Would He Cost?

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly have a pair of right-handed starters on the trading block this winter. Former All-Star Luis Castillo and potential ace-level righty, Sonny Gray.

Sonny Gray, 32, has demonstrated flashes of brilliance throughout his career. He posted his finest campaign as a big leaguer in 2015 (14-7, 2.73 ERA, 208 IP with the Athletics) but nearly matched it with the Reds in 2019 (11-8, 2.87 ERA, 175.1 IP). Last season, he dealt with some injury issues which contributed to his higher than normal 4.19 ERA over 26 starts. Gray comes with a team-friendly contract at only $10 million for 2022 plus a team option for only $12 million in 2023.

Luis Castillo still has several years of club control left, which makes him a more useful trade commodity for Cincinnati. Sonny Gray may be in a transaction that results in some salary savings for the Reds while also getting one or two good prospects. However, given their proximity to contention in the NL Central, the prospects may need to be near MLB ready. Landon Knack (no. 8 prospect for Los Angeles) and Jacob Amaya (no. 14) are potential candidates for such a trade.

Over the last five or six years, the Dodgers and Reds have been consistent trade partners. In 2015, Los Angeles sent infielder Jose Peraza, outfielder Scott Schebler, and a prospect to Cincinnati in exchange for Micah Johnson, Frankie Montas, and Trayce Thompson. In July 2018, the Dodgers acquired reliever Dylan Floro in an early-summer trade for low-level prospects. In the 2018-2019 offseason, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, and others were sent to Cincinnati in a huge deal that included Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

The groundwork for a reunion between these two clubs is firmly in place. Even with the Dodgers' recent trade of several prospects, the farm system still has enough prospect liquidity to make a deal like this possible.

For Sonny, a move to Los Angeles might be the way to his next big contract. The Dodgers' pitching staff of specialists would undoubtedly showcase the veteran right-hander's best qualities before he goes on the market again at age 34 as a free agent for perhaps one more large payment.

The more you consider it, the more sense it makes for both sides.