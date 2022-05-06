Skip to main content
Dodgers: Trea Turner Attempted to Recruit Giants Ace to LA

Trea Turner tried his best to get Carlos Rodón to sign with the Dodgers this offseason.

The rivalry between the Giants and Dodgers is always special, but this year, it has a little extra umph. Last season, the Giants broke the Dodgers eight-year streak of winning the NL West. The Dodgers took the battle to heart. Manager Dave Roberts even admitted that battling the Giants through the season led to LA.

The rivalry between the two teams has added intrigue this year. Trea Turner and Giants starter Carlos Rodón were roommates during their time at North Carolina State before becoming big leaguers. Now that Rodón is in San Francisco, he and Turner will see each other quite a bit.

That bond almost lead to them becoming teammates this year according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Apparently, Turner attempted to recuirt Rodón to sign with the Dodgers this offseason.

“Turner’s wife Kristen and Rodón’s wife Ashley remain close. And the former roommates attended a wedding together this winter as Rodón hit free agency. Turner tried selling him on the fit with a franchise that would go on to add not one, but two perennial All-Stars in Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel after Rodón signed elsewhere.”

Rodón ended up signing a two-year, $44M contract with the Giants. 

Turner is in the final year under contract with the Dodgers and at the moment, it doesn't appear that an extension is happening anytime soon. 

On Tuesday night, Turner recorded a double off of his former NC State roommate. The onus is on Rodón for that one. They could've been teammates.

