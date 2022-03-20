Dodgers: Trea Turner Discusses Possible Extension with LA

Skip to main content
The Dodgers shortstop isn't opposed to talking about a potential contract extension with LA.

The Dodgers are loaded with stars at almost every position. LA has superstars first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts locked up long-term, but will they do the same with Trea Turner?

2022 is Turner's final year under contract before becoming a free agent. As the Braves learned with Freeman, it's typically easier to extend a player while he's still on your roster than battle other potential suitors.

Prior to the December 1 lockout (remember the lockout days?), Turner said he was not going to "waste his energy" thinking about a new extension until one was formally submitted by the Dodgers front office.

Earlier this week, Turner doubled down on his previous comments. 

“Like I said in the past, I’ll have talks. But if they’re not going to happen, if they don’t or they do, I’m not worried about them.”

The dynamic shortstop's main priority is playing his best baseball this season, not worrying about an extension. 

“I feel like I compartmentalize. I can have a talk if somebody wants to have a talk. If not, I’m ready to play and ready to go out there and do what I’ve done for the last however many years.”

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reported that Turner and the Dodgers did have a brief phone meeting about a potential extension before the lockout. Turner characterized it as "nothing of substance".

ESPN's Buster Olney says that the feeling in MLB circles is that Turner is as good as gone.

“I think there’s a strong sense in the industry that Trea Turner is a short-timer with the Dodgers. He’s not going to be a guy who’s with them beyond 2022.”

Keeping one of the best shortstops in the game isn't as simple  as it might appear. The Dodgers have to factor in that Julio Urías, Cody Bellinger, and Walker Buehler will also need to be extended in the coming years if LA plans on keeping them. 

Whether an extension is discussed today, tomorrow, or next week, Turner is willing to have the conversation.

