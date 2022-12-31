Dodgers: Trea Turner Moment vs White Sox Labeled One of the Worst MLB Decisions of the Year

We have all made mistakes in our lifetimes. Sometimes it's a simple, silly mistake; sometimes, they are gigantic. We're human; we are bound to make them from time to time. However, sometimes those mistakes are highlighted more than others.

With 2022 winding down, The Athletic's Grant Brisbee came up with a list of MLB's worst performances of 2022. They go from the worst position player of 2022 to the worst called ball; the list ranges, and with all the good that has happened in 2022, there is some bad in there.

The Dodgers made the list, but because of someone else's wrongdoing. On June 9, 2022, the Dodgers visited the Chicago White Sox for a three games series, and White Sox manager Tony La Russa did something that surprised the Dodgers, their fans, and even the commentators.

"Worst Managerial Decision: Tony La Russa, White Sox vs. Dodgers, June 9: Tony La Russa was always a bad idea for the White Sox. They have a young team that needs the deft touch of a modern baseball mind, and La Russa was … not that. ...

On June 9, La Russa ordered an intentional walk to Trea Turner, who was down in the count, 1-2. It was to get a left-on-left matchup against Max Muncy, which you can understand, even if Muncy has never had problems with lefties in his career, sure. But Turner had two strikes on him. There were two outs. After getting to a 1-2 count, Turner has been a .223/.271/.339 hitter, which is roughly Johnnie LeMaster's career batting line. After getting in a 1-2 hole, Trea Turner ceases to be Trea Turner. He becomes "smol bean Trea turner," and he should be treated accordingly.

Instead:

Immediately, you can see the reaction to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the clip. We were all just as perplexed as Freeman by the questionable decision by La Russa.

Max Muncy was only hitting .154 at the time and struggled mightily throughout 2022, but talk about lighting someone on fire by the disrespect that La Russa showed Muncy.

Max let La Russa pay for the wrong decision, and even though that moment didn't carry for Muncy, it was great to see him mash one out of the park.