Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA

A short-lived era is over, as it was announced earlier this week that Trea Turner is heading to the Philadephia Phillies.

The Dodgers tweeted their “Thank You” post to Trea on Thursday, and on Friday, Turner responded to the Dodgers and their fans.

Turner was a hot commodity on the free-agent market, and since trading for him, it seemed unlikely that he would remain a Dodger for the rest of his career.

The Dodgers aren’t known for giving players long-term deals, so it made it easier for Trea and his team to look elsewhere for the contract he wanted. L.A. is very particular about who they want to give long-term contracts to, and it was clear Trea wasn’t one of those players.

Turner spent a season and a half with the Dodgers. L.A.’s president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a blockbuster trade deadline deal in the summer of 2021.

Turner played his best baseball with the Boys in Blue, especially during the 2022 campaign.

He had a 4.9 WAR, 194 hits (second in the league), a career-high 100 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in his time in Dodger blue.

Now, the speedy shortstop will spend the rest of his career in Philadephia, where he signed an 11-year deal worth $300 million taking him into his Age 41 season.

We thank Trea for all he did for the Dodgers organization and wish him the best in Philadephia.

P.S. Thank you for not choosing the Padres.