Dodgers: Trio of Former LA Players Go Viral on TNT Inside the NBA; Score on Shaq

Early May signals the first full month of baseball and the meat of the NBA playoffs. It's quite simply, one of the best times of the year. It's even better when some former Dodgers get a shot on the preeminent NBA studio show, TNT's Inside the NBA.

Shaq, Kenny, and Charles were doing an on-court demonstration and solicited some help from their Turner Network baseball counterparts that all happened to have played for the Dodgers at one time or another.

Curtis Granderson, Jimmy Rollins, and Pedro Martínez joined the Inside the NBA crew on the studio court. In a surprising turn of events, Granderson ended up scoring on Shaq during the demonstration. Something that Grandy will never forget.

Neither will NBA twitter.