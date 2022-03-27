Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

Kenley Jansen's free agency brought about an interesting informational nugget about the Dodgers front office current approach to the roster. In short, the Dodgers, whose team payroll sits above $270M, were, and still are, exploring offloading a contract or two.

The Dodgers clearly want no part of the new "Cohen Tax" either. LA would incur the 80% tax penalty if their payroll goes above $290M.

The Dodgers also have a potential payroll wildcard with starter Trevor Bauer. According to Spotrac.com, Trevor Bauer luxury tax salary sits at $34M for this coming season. What the Dodgers decide to do with Bauer after the MLB completes their investigation could also impact LA's payroll situation.

How the Bauer scenario unfolds is anyone's guess, but there's two other high-priced players that the Dodgers could look to offload if they so desire.