Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

The Dodgers are looking to cut some payroll, and pitcher David price and outfielder AJ Pollock

Kenley Jansen's free agency brought about an interesting informational nugget about the Dodgers front office current approach to the roster. In short, the Dodgers, whose team payroll sits above $270M, were, and still are, exploring offloading a contract or two. 

The Dodgers clearly want no part of the new "Cohen Tax" either. LA would incur the 80% tax penalty if their payroll goes above $290M.

The Dodgers also have a potential payroll wildcard with starter Trevor Bauer. According to Spotrac.com, Trevor Bauer luxury tax salary sits at $34M for this coming season. What the Dodgers decide to do with Bauer after the MLB completes their investigation could also impact LA's payroll situation.

How the Bauer scenario unfolds is anyone's guess, but there's two other high-priced players that the Dodgers could look to offload if they so desire. 

David Price - $16M

Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) sits in the dugout during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Price is in the final year of the massive contract ($217M/7yrs) he signed with the Boston Red Sox back in 2015. Price will earn $32M this year with Boston paying half of that salary. The remaining half is on the Dodgers ledger, but only $15M is counted towards LA's luxury tax salary.

After sitting out 2020 due to COVID concerns, Price posted a 4.03 ERA in 39 games and served a variety of different roles for the Dodgers. 

He could be a trade candidate for a team looking for a lefty starter, reliever, or swingman. Considering he's on an expiring deal, trading him away isn't out of the realm of possibility.

AJ Pollock - $13M

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pollock is highly likely to pick up his $10M option for the 2023 season. He had a great year at the plate last year (.892 OPS), but he'll be 35 on December 5th of next year. 35-year-old outfielders typically don't pull down lucrative free agent contracts. 

Losing Pollock's bat wouldn't be optimal, but the Dodgers could rotate Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux out in left field. 

