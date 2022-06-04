Skip to main content
Dodgers: Two-Time All-Star to Start Rehab Assignment This Weekend

The Dodgers continue to have players starting their recovery process.

Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If losing Clayton Kershaw was not enough for the Dodgers, now Max Muncy has also been out since the end of May. Muncy was placed on the 10-day IL due to left elbow inflammation but seems to be on the road to recovery. 

Muncy will begin his rehab according to Bill Plunkett from The Orange County Register. 

"Muncy, meanwhile, will be joining Triple-A Oklahoma City on his minor-league injury rehabilitation assignment this weekend, though he said it hasn’t been decided yet exactly when he will start playing for OKC."

During the last game of the 2021 season for the Dodgers, Muncy dislocated his left elbow and tore his UCL. Clearly, Muncy is still fighting this injury as he continues playing for LA. 

Plunkett spoke with Dave Roberts and got more insight on what things look like for Muncy after the infielder took batting practice on Thursday.

“Today was a good day of work. Just physically getting reset, it looks really good. So now, let’s put him in some games, get him back to himself. I don’t want to put a timeline on him. We left it open-ended.”

Roberts continued and spoke more about the progress he is seeing.

"The elbow feels good. He’s getting some extension. With Max, for me, when I see him being able to hit the ball to right center field in the air, that’s when he’s going well. When he’s hooking balls, hitting balls foul, putting them on the ground to the pull side – not so good. So I think that today was a good sign.”

The Dodgers still have plenty of players on the road to recovery, but it looks like they are all making good progress. Max Muncy has some more rehab before taking the field with his team, but he should be back sooner than fans know. 

Max MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers

Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
