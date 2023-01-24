Dodgers: Unlikely Pitcher Considered to Have the “Coolest Jersey” This Season

There are many superstar players in the MLB today, and many fans of the team and baseball fans rock their jerseys. Whether or not fans are attending a game, those big-name jerseys are being worn repeatedly.

We all know the big names on our respective teams whose jerseys are a must-own; however, MLB.com made a list of each team’s coolest current jersey.

MLB writer Will Leitch made a list for all 30 MLB teams, and in his words said,

“...we take a look at a hipster jersey candidate for each team. Remember: You were down with these guys before it was cool to be down with these guys.”

The guy Leitch picked for the Dodgers may not be unknown to the more than the causal fan, but others, especially nationally, may not know about him… yet.

Dodgers: Dustin May (No. 85) You don’t have to wear a red wig with this, but it wouldn’t hurt. The right-hander should be fully healthy in 2023 and has the lights-out stuff to become a star.

There is a lot on May’s shoulders coming into the 2023 campaign, and if he can deliver, better believe people will know about him as the season goes on.

May returned from Tommy John in August 2022 after missing 15 months, and he was solid at best in his return.

He is now healthy and had a normal offseason (besides his wedding), and he will be ready to establish a name for himself in the rotation.

The 25-year-old has the stuff to be a big-time pitcher, and we’ll see if he’s ready for the challenge.