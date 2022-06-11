Skip to main content
Dodgers Veteran Picks Out Hilarious Outfit for Reporter for San Francisco Trip

Justin Turner really went for it when it came to dressing up Dodgers reporter David Vassegh.

David Vassegh AM570 is a staple of Dodgers culture. The team insider has built his brand on having strong relationships with the players and of course, his postgame radio show. But, dating all the way back to the Andre Ethier era, Dodgers players have been known to mess with Vassegh.

It's usually in good fun, and typically something Dodgers fans have come to enjoy. This week, veteran third baseman Justin Turner took the liberty of dressing Vassegh up for the Dodgers trip from Chicago to San Francisco. 

Safe to say, it's probably not a fit that David Vassegh would have picked out for himself. Especially the bucket hat.

On top of that, the fanny pack, plus the capri cut on the pants, not to mention the crazy highlighter multi-print, really makes for a unique look that the Dodgers reporter would have never worn himself. 

No word yet if Vassegh got to keep the outfit or not. 

