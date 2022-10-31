Skip to main content

Dodgers: Veteran Pitcher Honored Tommy Lasorda With Charity Walk

Clayton Kershaw honored the late-great Tommy Lasorda with a special event on Sunday

We all know and love Clayton Kershaw for his tremendous talent on the baseball field. He’s accomplished so much on the field and will be a first-ballot hall of Famer when that time comes. 

However, Kershaw has done so much for many around the world with his foundation Kershaw’s Challenge. His wife Ellen and Clayton himself created Kershaw’s Challenge to help at-risk children in the Los Angeles, Zambia, Dominican Republic, and Dallas areas. 

On Sunday, Kershaw honored the late-great Tommy Lasorda by supporting a cause that meant a lot to the former Dodgers manager.

The Skechers Friendship Walk has supported children with disabilities and public education since 2009. They hosted their 14th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. 

They had many booths with different programs supporting the cause, appearances by celebrity guests like Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, and performances by various dance groups. 

The walk started at Manhattan Beach Pier, with the participants walking to Hermosa Beach and back. 

From the Skechers Friendship Walk website: 

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk rallies thousands every October for a fun-filled celebration at the beach, where families and friends gather to walk from Manhattan Beach Pier to Hermosa Beach Pier and back in support of our children. Since 2009, the event has raised millions of dollars to support the Friendship Foundation and public education.

The Friendship Foundation assists children with disabilities and their families through one-on-one peer mentoring and social recreational activities such as summer camps, outings, sporting events, and a variety of classes that include music, yoga, cooking, art, and drama.

The Friendship Foundation team set a goal of $50,000 in donations, and so far, they have raised $39,108. The link will be here if you want to help donate to a great cause. 

It was a great turnout. Kershaw should be proud, and I’m sure Tommy would have also been proud. 

