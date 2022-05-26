Dodgers Veteran Starter Progressing Well in Recovery Says MLB Insider

The Dodgers starting staff is being held together but duct tape, glue, and organizational creativity at the moment. Starters Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney remained sidelined so the Dodgers have had to do everything possible to cover their innings.

They've started Ryan Pepiot, one of their top pitching prospects, twice. They promoted Michael Grove from Double-A to the majors for a spot start. In their weekend series in Philadelphia, the Dodgers opted for a bullpen game.

It's not a sustainable approach in a 162-game season, but the good news is that Heaney might be nearing a return. According to MLB.com's Juan Toribio, Heaney's injured shoulder hasn't been barking after a few bullpen sessions and is scheduled to throw a simulated game today.

As Toribio notes, Heaney still doesn't have a scheduled day to come off the IL, but hopefully that day is coming soon.