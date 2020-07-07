Dodgers Video: The Fallout From David Price's COVID-19 Opt-Out

One opt-out leads to the next. And with each COVID-19 infection, the easier it is for the next guy to take a pass on the 2020 season. Because in their minds, increasingly, it's just not worth the risk.

The Dodgers scorecard looks like this: David Price, opt-out. Kenley Jansen, not in camp. Gavin Lux, not in camp. Pedro Baez, not in camp. A.J. Pollock, not in camp. Tony Gonsolin, not in camp. Scott Alexander, not in camp. Keibert Ruiz, not in camp and rumored to have tested positive.

In addition to Price, just in the last seven days since Spring Training 2.0 began, the following players have opted out: Colorado's Ian Desmond, Atlanta's Felix Hernandez and Nick Markakis, Arizona's Mike Leake and Washington's Joe Ross, Ryan Zimmerman and Welington Castillo.

The list of men who have either reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus or been away from their clubs because of coronavirus-related protocols includes Red Sox players Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec, Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor; Phils Aaron Nola, Christian Bethancourt, Hector Neris, Ranger Suarez, Adam Halsey, Scott Kingery, Tommy Hunter and Mikie Mahtook; Nationals Juan Soto and Victor Robles; San Francisco's Hunter Bishop, Luis Madero and Luis Madero; Angels' Koke Calhoun; Rangers Joey Gallo and Brett Martin; Brewers Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo; DBacks Junior Guerra and Silvino Bracho; Pirates Socrates Brito and Blake Cederlind; Braves Freddie Freeman, Pete Kozma, Touki Toussaint and Will Smith; Cards Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez; Royals' Salvador Perez; Yankees DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa; Cleveland's Delino DeShields, Padres' Tommy Pham; four Twins, including Miguel Sano, two White Sox players, four Marlins and a "small number of Mariners."

In the video at the top of the page, SI's Kaitlin O'Toole, Emma Baccellieri and I discuss the state of baseball a week into Summer Camp.

And remember, glove conquers all.

