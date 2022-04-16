Dodgers: Vin Scully Reveals Why Players Wear 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

There aren't may things that can make a Dodgers fan happier than hearing Vin Scully's voice. Scully was the Dodgers play-by-play announcer for 67 years. His career spanned from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. He's arguably, the best to ever do it. Although Scully retired after 2016, his legendary voice can be heard on special occasions.

The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier is certainly a special occasion.

On Friday, the 94-year-old Scully retold a couple of stories from Dodgers fans about the late Jackie Robinson.

Scully retold the story of a game that took place in Cincinnati during Jackie's time with the Dodgers. Prior to the game, Robinson received a threat that resulted in sharpshooters being stationed throughout Crosley Field, then the home of the Reds, to help deter the threat on Jackie from being carried out.

The Dodgers announcer explained how an idea from outfielder Gene Hermanski contributed to the MLB paying homage to Robinson by each player wearing number 42 years later.

Scully outlines how in 2004, the commissioner of baseball decided that all players would wear number 42 on Jackie Ronbinson Day, just as Hermanski had suggested on that tense day in Cincinnati.

It's not the first time the story has been told, but any time is a good time to listen to Vin Scully.