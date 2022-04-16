Skip to main content
Dodgers: Vin Scully Reveals Why Players Wear 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

Dodgers: Vin Scully Reveals Why Players Wear 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

Vin Scully recounts the origin story of why all MLB wear number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

Vin Scully recounts the origin story of why all MLB wear number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

There aren't may things that can make a Dodgers fan happier than hearing Vin Scully's voice. Scully was the Dodgers play-by-play announcer for 67 years. His career spanned from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. He's arguably, the best to ever do it. Although Scully retired after 2016, his legendary voice can be heard on special occasions. 

The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier is certainly a special occasion.

On Friday, the 94-year-old Scully retold a couple of stories from Dodgers fans about the late Jackie Robinson. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scully retold the story of a game that took place in Cincinnati during Jackie's time with the Dodgers. Prior to the game, Robinson received a threat that resulted in sharpshooters being stationed throughout Crosley Field, then the home of the Reds, to help deter the threat on Jackie from being carried out.

The Dodgers announcer explained how an idea from outfielder Gene Hermanski contributed to the MLB paying homage to Robinson by each player wearing number 42 years later. 

Scully outlines how in 2004, the commissioner of baseball decided that all players would wear number 42 on Jackie Ronbinson Day, just as Hermanski had suggested on that tense day in Cincinnati. 

It's not the first time the story has been told, but any time is a good time to listen to Vin Scully. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher to Donate Salary From Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tonight's Game Only Available on Apple TV

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: MLB Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking Color Barrier

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18092122_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Get a Standing Ovation in His Dodger Stadium Debut

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18084251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Revisits His Brush With Perfection in Live Interview

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18092112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: More Details Emerge in Why Clayton Kershaw Was Pulled From Perfect Game

By Staff WriterApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18083865_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Media, Players, and Fans React to Clayton Kershaw's Almost Perfect Game

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022
USATSI_11132050_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Security Facing Legal Action from LA Fans

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022