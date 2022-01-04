Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Dodgers: Vin Scully Talks John Madden
    Publish date:

    Dodgers: Vin Scully Talks John Madden

    Author:

    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    Last Tuesday, former player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time broadcaster John Madden passed away at the age of 85. Another Hall of Famer and former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who also called football games alongside Madden, then offered his thoughts on his colleague and friend.

    I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven.

    Vin also added to his thoughts on Madden on the NFL Network this week.

    “There was no sense in my mind that I was competing with John,” the 94-year-old said of his time in the booth with Madden. “You could say I was just holding on for dear life and loving every minute.”

    From 1969 to 1978, Madden served as the head coach for the Raiders, where he won 112 games (regular season and playoffs). The Raiders finished in first place seven times during his ten years there and won Super Bowl XI in 1976.

