Dodgers vs Angels: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack, fresh up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, for the fifth time this season in the opener of a two-game series against the Angels on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
• TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -180 / Angels +150
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Knack, boasting a 2.61 ERA this season, gets the nod for his first career start against the Angels. Conversely, Patrick Sandoval has had a rough run with a 2-8 record and a 5.35 ERA. The Dodgers have won the last 10 games against the Angels, all by multiple runs. Will Smith's absence from the starting lineup could present the Angels with an opportunity to steal one, but the Dodgers have gotten good production from Knack and will look to support the rookie early in the game.
More
• First baseman Freddie Freeman has a .354 average and a National-League-leading 1.146 OPS in June.
• The Dodgers' 10 consecutive wins against the Angels since 2021 marks the longest-ever streak against their AL rival since their first meeting in 1997.
• The Dodgers' bullpen has the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.15, trailing only the Cleveland Guardians.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.