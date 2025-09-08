Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 8
A 3-7 stretch from the Los Angeles Dodgers has lowered their lead in the NL West to just one game entering Monday night’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado has the worst record in MLB, so it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Dodgers as major favorites in this matchup.
Youngster Chase Dollander (6.77 ERA this season) is on the mound for the Rockies while the Dodgers have yet to announce a starter. Still, there is a player prop that I love for this matchup on the Dodgers side, which I’ll break down later in this article.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+123)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +247
- Dodgers: -316
Total
- 9 (Over -121/Under -101)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.77 ERA)
- Los Angeles: TBA
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 8
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, COLR
- Rockies record: 40-103
- Dodgers record: 79-64
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Freeman is a great target in this one:
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has a great matchup against Chase Dollander and the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Dollander has struggled in the 2025 campaign, allowing 18 home runs in 20 starts while posting a 6.77 ERA.
Colorado has a 5.27 bullpen ERA this season, and it’s allowed 89 home runs, so behind Dollander there isn’t much help.
Freeman has homered 19 times in the 2025 season, and he’s 2-for-6 with a homer and two runs batted in against Dollander. The star first baseman has homered just once over the last two weeks, but he’s hitting .295 with 13 homers against right-handed arms in 2025.
I think he’s worth a look at nearly 4/1 odds on Monday.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have struggled mightily as of late, so I don’t love laying a major price on the run line with them – even against the worst team in MLB.
Instead, I’m looking at the OVER in this matchup since Dollander (6.77 ERA) has allowed four or more runs in half of his 20 appearances this season, including nine hits and seven runs in his last outing against the Dodgers.
Los Angeles has yet to announce a starter for this game, but the team’s 4.21 bullpen ERA is shaky enough that I’m willing to bet on the Rockies picking up a few runs in this matchup.
This season, the Dodgers are third in MLB in runs scored and the Rockies have the worst team ERA in the league, so there’s also a chance L.A. clears this total on its own. Colorado’s bullpen ERA is pretty weak behind Dollander, sitting at 5.27 in the 2025 season.
Pick: OVER 9 (-121 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.