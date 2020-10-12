Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1 Chat, Monday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

The postseason is upon us and that means an entirely new animal of game thread. Or chat, if you will. A more important one, and you're going to need company as you sit nervously in front of the tube. This'll help with that.

Monday marks the first of a possible seven with the Braves at Globe Life Field. First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. PT on Fox.

