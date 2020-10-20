SI.com
Dodgers vs. Rays World Series Game 1 Chat, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m. on Fox

Howard Cole

The World Series is upon us and that means an entirely new animal of game thread, or chat, if you will. A more important one, and you're going to need company as you sit nervously in front of the tube. This'll help with that.

Tuesday marks the first of a possible seven with the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. First pitch is at 5:11 p.m. PT on Fox.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K.

