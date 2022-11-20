Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives an Update on his Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

Walker Buehler is amongst many pitchers on the Dodgers roster to miss part of the season due to injury. He last pitched on June 10 in San Francisco before being shelved with a grade 2 strain in his flexor tendon in his right arm. Soon after he had an operation to have a bone spur removed from his elbow but there was still hope that he could return to the active roster before the start of the postseason.

The two-time All-Star was not quick to come back to the pitching mound, as bad news continue to pile on in late August. Walker ended up missing the remainder of the 2022 season and can now possibly sit out all of the 2023 season due to a Tommy John injury.

MLB insider Russell Dorsey sat with Walker who provided an update on his Tommy John surgery.

“Things are good. We’re almost three months into the rehab now, something I’ve done before and going through it again now is a little different being older and having played in the big leagues now. The first one was more uncertainty if I’m ever going to make it, am I ever going to play and this one is trying to get back to who I can be, so it’s going good so far.”

Buehler now faces the uphill battle following the second Tommy John surgery in his career, with the first time coming shortly after he was drafted by the Dodgers in the 2015 draft.

Normally, pitchers can expect to return from TJ surgery within 14-16 months. Best case scenario, Buehler can be back sometime late in 2023 but spring training in 2024 is much more. Notably, that would be his final season before entering free agency.

It is a promising sign that Walker is feeling good for now, and remains positive from the looks of his recent interview with Dorsey.