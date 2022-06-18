Pitchers are rarely known for their ability to make highlight plays on the field but don’t tell that to Clayton Kershaw who displayed some of his athleticism during the Dodgers’ Friday game against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cleveland's Luke Maile hit a soft ground ball in between home plate and the pitcher's mound. Instead of letting Will Smith get to the ball, Kershaw did his best Trea Turner impression slide to get the out and end the inning.

The 34-year-old southpaw is a former Gold Glove Award winner (2011) so while it's been over a decade, it should come as no surprise that he can still flash some leather out there.

Besides the highlight-worthy play, Kershaw had a solid night on the mound. He gave the Dodgers 5 innings of 1-run ball on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 4 strikeouts. While the Guardians are no powerhouse team compared to others around the league, they have some solid players on their roster and have been on a nice roll as of late.

This was Kershaw's second start since returning from a lengthy stay on the Injured List so the outing is a welcome sight to see after he took the loss last time out against San Francisco.

Despite, Kershaw's solid outing, Los Angeles struggled to get anything going offensively. They only managed to push 1 run across home plate on 8 hits and 3 walks. The game eventually ended in a 2-1 extra-inning loss for the Dodgers, making them 0-5 in such situations this season.