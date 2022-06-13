Dodgers: Watch Dodgers Minor League Team Record MiLB First

It's not often that minor league highlights make the news, especially in an article on The Athletic. In an article over the weekend, Jayson Stark highlighted some of oddities that have happened so far this baseball season.

Stark talked about position players pitching, the Yankees hot streak, and Bryce Harper's power surge. Also included in the article, was the fact that the Dodgers High-A affiliate, the Great Lakes Loons, turned the first triple play in the 2022 Minor League season.

The oddest part of the highlight is the fact that the hitter somehow singled into a triple play. The first out was recorded on a tag out of the runner attempting to go from second to third. The second out was recorded at home plate with the runner essentially giving himself up, and the third out was logged on a different runner also trying to go second to third.

It's something you have to see to believe.