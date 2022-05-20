Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Fan Storm the Field and Try to High-Five Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen was right in the middle of an interesting moment on the field in Milwaukee.

Dodgers fans have plenty of nerve racking memories with Kenley Jansen on the mound. At his best, the three-time All-Star and two-time reliever of the year was lights out, but his last few years in LA were marked by some high-wire acts to record saves. This week, Braves got a full dose of the Kenley Jansen experience, with a twist.

On Wednesday, Jansen was on the mound to close out the Brewers with the Braves up 3-0. While the former Dodgers closer was on the mound, a fan ran onto the field and attempted to high-five Jansen. Kenley was having absolutely none of it. 

With security in tow, the fan spring towards Jansen with his hand up for a high-five. Kenley barely acknowledged him as the fan proceeded to home plate to try to high five the batter. The fan went 0-for-2 as security engulfed him at home plate and escorted him off the field. 

One day later, Jansen was back on the rubber to protect a 4-3 Atlanta lead at American Family Field. He walked the first batter, induced a fly out and a ground out, but allowed Kolten Wong to triple in the tying run. It was Jansen's first blown save of the 2022 season. 

On the season, Kenley owns a 2.70 ERA and has already recorded nine saves for the Braves. He's currently sixth in league total saves. Jansen has drastically cut down his wake rate this year. He's walking just 2.2 batters per nine innings which is part of the reason why his WHIP stands at an impressive 0.66.

