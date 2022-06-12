Dodgers: Watch Former All-Star Plate Winning Run in Wild MiLB Game

This past offseason, the Dodgers signed plenty of former major leaguers to minor league deals, including one-time All-Star Jake Lamb. Lamb had a fine spring training, but wound up being optioned to minor league camp. He's spent his entire 2022 season with the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A).

Lamb has been red hot as of late. On Saturday, Lamb went 4-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI. His pair of RBI couldn't have come at a better time. With the Dodgers trailing 9-8, Lamb laced a single to right field to score the tying and go-ahead runs to give OKC the lead for good.

On the season, Lamb has a .905 OPS and a 127 wRC+ in 231 plate appearances. He hasn't gotten from the Dodgers just yet, but it's a long summer and odds are, Lamb will get at least one game in before the 2022 season is all said and done.