The Dodgers home opener is usually an incredible evening in Los Angeles. Thursday night exceeded even the loftiest of expectations. It was first baseman Freddie Freeman's first game at Dodger Stadium and he did not disappoint.

In his first at-bat at Chavez Ravine, Freeman did Freeman stuff. With an effortless swing, he went opposite field for a routine single off of Reds pitcher Luis Cessa.

The magic didn't stop there. With the game deadlocked at three runs apiece, Freeman led off the eighth inning with a double to left center.

After the hit, thousands of fans at Dodger Stadium rose out of their seats and began raining down chants of "Freddie, Freddie" as the Reds made a pitching change. Freeman took off his helmet and placed his hand over his heart as a show of respect to the fans he'll be playing in front of for years to come.

The 2020 NL MVP would end up scoring the first of six runs as the Dodgers roared to a 9-3 win.

After the game Freeman had one of the more relatable quotes from a new LA superstar:

"I'll sit in two hours of traffic to win these games every night."

Fans shouldn't have any issues with sitting in two hours of traffic to watch Freeman and this incredibly talented roster.