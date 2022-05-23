Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner Fake Phillies Runner Into an Out

The end of the game ruined what should have been an awesome Dodgers brunch for west coast fans. After taking a 3-2 lead in extra-innings against the Phillies on Sunday, Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy made an error that led to a Phillies walk-off win.

Muncy's play stood in stark contrast to an incredible play just moments before.

A slow bouncer deep in the hole to shortstop Trea Turner led to the runner at first being called safe. Then, Freddie Freeman fired over to third to try to nab Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto trying to go second to third. That's when Justin Turner reminded Dodgers fans that he always comes up clutch.

Turner faked that the throw had bounced into left field. Realmuto took a step towards home, not knowing that JT had the ball in his glove. Turner tagged him out to eliminate the lead runner and put the first out on the board.

It was a smooth play by the veteran who's hasn't played third base as often in years past due to the universal DH. The Dodgers lost the game, but at least fans got to see another heads-up play from their team's captain.